Police search for suspect in armed purse snatching in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police search for suspect in armed purse snatching in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police have initiated an armed robbery investigation involving a purse snatching in Waikiki over the weekend.

Police said an adult female suspect brandished a gun at a 34-year-old woman on Ala Wai Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The perpetrator took her purse and fled on foot, police added.

There are no arrests at this time.

