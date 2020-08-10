Police search for suspect in armed purse snatching in Waikiki

Honolulu police have initiated an armed robbery investigation involving a purse snatching in Waikiki over the weekend.
Police said an adult female suspect brandished a gun at a 34-year-old woman on Ala Wai Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
The perpetrator took her purse and fled on foot, police added.
There are no arrests at this time.
