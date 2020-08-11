2 new COVID-19 cases on Kauai linked to interisland travel

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on Kauai today, and both were linked to interisland travel, the Kauai District Health Office has reported.

Both new cases are of adults, the Kauai mayor’s office said in a news release, but they are not related.

There are now four active cases in the county, and the total case count is now at 51. The four people currently with COVID-19 are in isolation, and none have required hospitalization.

The mayor’s office said the contacts of those who have COVID-19 have been notified, quarantined and offered a test.

The two cases are not part of today’s Department of Health total count for the state, but will be tallied in Wednesday’s count.

More information for the COVID-19 situation on Kauai can be found at the Kauai Emergency Management Agency page at kauai.gov/COVID-19.