Hawaii records 118 new coronavirus cases as statewide tally rises to 3,756

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 118 new coronavirus cases, marking another triple-digit increase as the statewide tally since the start of the pandemic climbed to 3,756.

Today’s new COVID-19 cases include 112 on Oahu, two on Hawaii island, and four in Maui County, according health officials. As a result of updated information, state officials removed one case from Oahu and recategorized another Oahu case to Hawaii island.

The recent surge of cases on Oahu prompted the closure of city parks and beaches, and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Monday afternoon shut down Honolulu Hale following an outbreak there.

Hawaii’s coronavirus case total includes 3,361 on Oahu, 190 in Maui County, 133 on Hawaii island, and 49 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 2,095 infections in Hawaii are known to be active cases, with a total of 1,627 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 43% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Forty one new release cases were reported today.

The state’s coronavirus-related death toll is now at 34. One death, involving a Pearl City Nursing Home patient, was removed from the count last week and there have been no reported deaths at nursing homes to date, officials said Monday. Twenty seven of the coronavirus-related deaths have been on Oahu, six on Maui, and one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. Over 164,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus thus far.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 251 have required hospitalizations, with nine new hospitalizations — eight on Oahu and and one on Hawaii island — reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 249 hospitalizations within the state, 217 have been on Oahu, 26 on Maui, five on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 1,311 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 153 patients released. Hawaii County has 16 active infections, while Kauai has three, according to Health Department figures.

——

This breaking news story will be updated again.