TheBus driver tests positive for COVID-19

City officials said today a TheBus operator has tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately placed on leave and quarantined.

This is the six driver of TheBus or TheHandi-Van to test positive for COVID-19.

The driver told Oahu Transit Services, Inc., operator of TheBus and TheHandi-Van, on Sunday that a household member had tested positive for COVID-19. The driver was tested for COVID-19 on Monday and received a positive result the same day.

The driver’s last day of work was Saturday. The driver did not have COVID-19 symptoms while working.

The driver drove Route 415: Kapolei Transit – Kalaeloa and Route 41: Kapolei – Ewa Beach between 1:32 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on Saturday.

“Upon notification, OTS began internal contact tracing and found no prolonged contact with any employees or customers,” the company said in a news release. “The vehicle driven by the operator has been thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.”

OTS also outline steps it has taken to reduce the risk of infection.

”Plastic curtains have been installed on all buses to provide a barrier between drivers and passengers as they board,” OTS said in a news release. “Seats closest to the operator have been made unavailable to provide greater space and extra buses have been added on busy routes to provide more area for physical separation. All buses and vans are disinfected daily by wiping down all touch surfaces manually with a strong anti-virus disinfectant and receive nightly disinfecting fogging using an electrostatic spraying system. All OTS employees are temperature checked daily.”