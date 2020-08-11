comscore Police arrest Waikiki stabbing suspect in Kaimuki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police arrest Waikiki stabbing suspect in Kaimuki

Honolulu police arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a security guard in an unprovoked attack in Waikiki.

Police said the guard, 46, was at a security post at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel at 2255 Kalakaua Avenue just after midnight today when the suspect approached him and stabbed him multiple times.

The alleged assailant then fled on foot.

Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the victim who sustained stab wounds to his upper right shoulder.

He was taken in serious condition to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Patrol officers located the suspect at about 2:35 a.m. in the Kaimuki area.

Police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault.

