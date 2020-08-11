The Electric Kitchen: Busy days call for multicooker meals

Safer at home. Once again, we are being encouraged to stay home, and families are adjusting schedules and routines to accommodate working from home and distance learning. With all the juggling involved, creating meals with a multicooker is convenient, quick and easy. This all-in-one appliance can saute, pressure cook, slow cook and more. It is also more energy efficient than a stove or oven.

This week, try these multicooker recipes. For more on saving energy in the kitchen, visit hawaiianelectric.com or call 543-7511.

MULTICOOKER SPLIT PEA SOUP

1/4 cup olive oil

1 large leek, washed and thinly sliced

1 medium onion, finely chopped

3 carrots, peeled and sliced

3 stalks celery, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

1-1/2 cups dried split peas, rinsed and small stones removed

1 cup ham, diced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons lemon juice

In multicooker pot on saute setting, heat oil and saute leek, onion, carrots, celery and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Saute until vegetables are softened, about 8 minutes.

Add split peas, ham, thyme and broth. Mix all ingredients, close lid, set to high pressure and cook 12 minutes.

Allow pressure to release naturally. Stir in lemon juice. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 330 calories, 13 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 12 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 20 g protein.

APPLESAUCE

3 pounds Granny Smith apples, peeled and cut into pieces

3/4 cup water

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

To multicooker pot, add apples, water, sugar, cinnamon and salt. Mix. Close lid, set to high pressure and cook 5 minutes. Allow pressure to release naturally. Stir. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 150 calories, no fat or cholesterol, 125 mg sodium, 41 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 33 g sugar, 1 g protein.

SWEET AND SOUR SPARERIBS

1tablespoon canola oil

5 pounds pork spareribs

1 cup shoyu

1 cup sugar

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup sliced ginger

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks, juice separated from fruit

3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

In multicooker on saute setting, heat oil and sear spareribs until brown. Add shoyu, sugar, apple cider vinegar, ginger and pineapple juice. Cover multicooker, set pressure to high and cook 30 minutes.

Allow pressure to release naturally, about 10 minutes. Stir. Add pineapple chunks and carrots, cover lid, set pressure to high and cook 5 minutes. Allow pressure to release naturally. Serves 10.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 600 calories, 39 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 125 mg cholesterol, 1,600 mg sodium, 33 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 30 g sugar, 28 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.