16 cases at OCCC after 7 more inmates test positive for COVID-19

The Department of Public Safety announced today that seven inmates at the Oahu Community Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of inmates at the facility with the virus up to 16.

OCCC is the only DPS facility the inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are also seven DPS adult correctional officers at OCCC who have tested positive for COVID-19, representing the largest share of the 11 total staff in the department who have the virus. A correctional officer from Halawa Correctional Facility and two from Waiawa Correctional Facility also have the coronavirus.

The first inmate to test positive for COVID-19 was announced Friday, and before that the first staff with the virus was announced.

The state Department of Health is organizing testing of OCCC staff and inmates, which the National Guard is performing and will continue into next week. A professional cleaning company has been contracted to do a deep clean of the facility’s quarantine housing and intake areas.

All transports to court from Oahu facilities have been suspended until Friday, although video hearings will still be accommodated.