Bank of Hawaii main branch employee tests positive for COVID-19

Bank of Hawaii confirmed today that an employee at its main branch in downtown Honolulu has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on Friday and typically works from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bank of Hawaii became aware of the positive test result today. The individual had no close contact with customers. Any employees determined to have close contact will be tested and asked to self-quarantine.

This was the fourth case of a Bank of Hawaii branch employee contracting the virus. Previous positive cases occurred at the Waikiki and Pearlridge branches and the Hagatna branch in Guam.

A Bank of Hawaii spokeswoman said “we do have a few other ‘positive’ cases at this time, but those cases are in isolated, confined areas in non-branch facilities and have no contact with the public.”

Bank of Hawaii said it is its policy that for the health and safety of the public that it notify the public of confirmed positive cases at all customer-facing locations.

As a proactive measure, once Bank of Hawaii is notified of a potential case, and while an employee self-quarantines and consults a health-care provider, the bank will hire a professional sanitization service to schedule a deep-cleaning and sanitization of that branch that may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In this case of the main branch, it was professionally sanitized after hours on Tuesday prior to the case being confirmed today. The main branch opening this morning as scheduled.

The bank said since the start of the pandemic it has implemented stringent protocols in its branches and locations. All branch employees are required to pass a daily wellness check before entering the branch. Employees also wear face masks, practice and enforce social distancing, and queue customers 6 feet apart, according to the company.

Officials said that all branches have Plexiglas barriers, social distancing signage and markers, and sanitation supplies.