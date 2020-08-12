Liliha Bakery temporarily closes Kuakini location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Kuakini location of Liliha Bakery was closed for a “deep cleaning ” today after management learned this morning that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Restaurant owner Peter Kim told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser this afternoon that two co-workers who worked closely with the infected employee were also tested and received negative results.

The restaurant is expected to re-open Thursday at 6 a.m. after closing today for a “deep cleaning and sanitization of our facility,” according to a post on the Liliha Bakery page on Facebook.

The employee who tested positive last worked at the restaurant Aug. 5 and did not feel sick until Aug. 6. Management closed the restaurant after learning of the positive test today, according to the post.

“This employee worked in an isolated area and had no contact with any customers,” the Facebook post said. “The infected employee has been recovering at home in self-isolation, following the advice of a doctor.”

The two employees who worked with the infected worker were in isolation and not working while they awaited their test results.

“We are doing all we can and following CDC guidelines of sanitizing and deep cleaning,” Kim said today.

The Nimitz and Ala Moana locations remained open today.

The Kuakini outlet which includes a lunch counter is the original Liliha Bakery, and has been in operation since 1950.

