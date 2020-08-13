Island Manapua in Manoa Marketplace shuttered for repeated food safety violations

The Department of Health announced Wednesday it issued a red placard to a Manoa manapua shop for repeated food illness risk factor violations.

The Health Department issued a Notice of Violation and Order to Regal Foods Inc., dba Island Manapua Factory in Manoa Marketplace, and fined it $4,000.

The department ordered the business to close immediately, and it will only be allowed to reopen after a re-inspection is requested and all violations are corrected, the Health Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The company has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the $4,000 fine ($1,000 per violation) it received for the following repeat food safety violations found on July 17:

1. Cooked foods not held at or above 135 degrees F on a steam table as required;

2. Cooked foods held at room temperature without time controls;

3. Cooked meats in direct contact with boxes previously used to store raw meats; and

4. No hot water available for washing at three-compartment sink.

Island Manapua was still in violation at a follow-up inspection on Aug. 10 for the following:

1. Cooked foods not held at or above 135 degrees F on a steam table as required;

2. Cooked foods held at room temperature without time controls.

“The food establishment has a history of inconsistent compliance and a record of food-borne illness risk factor violations,” the Health Department said.

In the past, the business has corrected violations in follow-up inspections, but during subsequent routine inspections, the same violation repeatedly occurs, it said.

“This pattern indicates the respondent understands the violations cited and is capable of correcting them, but is unwilling or unable to maintain active managerial control to sustain the corrections,” said Peter Oshiro, food safety branch manager.

Oshiro noted that thus far, no Hawaii food establishment has been issued a red placard for violating mandatory guidance for failure to follow physical distancing, facial coverings and other guidance from the Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.