comscore Man dies in late night shooting in Ala Moana area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man dies in late night shooting in Ala Moana area

  • Today

Honolulu police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at an illegal game room in the Ala Moana area late Wednesday.

The shooting occurred on Kalauokalani Way at approximately 11:45 p.m.

In a preliminary investigation, at least two male suspects entered the game room and shot a man in his 30s several times, according to Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail.

The victim was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where he died.

Thoemmes said the suspects took items from the game room and fled.

There are no arrests at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Looking Back

Scroll Up