Man dies in late night shooting in Ala Moana area

Honolulu police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at an illegal game room in the Ala Moana area late Wednesday.

The shooting occurred on Kalauokalani Way at approximately 11:45 p.m.

In a preliminary investigation, at least two male suspects entered the game room and shot a man in his 30s several times, according to Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail.

The victim was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where he died.

Thoemmes said the suspects took items from the game room and fled.

There are no arrests at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.