WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige discusses surge in COVID-19 cases in Hawaii

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is holding a media briefing this afternoon to discuss the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Watch the live video above.

Ige indicated he’s looking to revisit stay-at-home orders and the trans-Pacific travel program in order to stem COVID-19 cases.

Joining him are Danette Wong Tomiyasu, Deputy Director of the Dept. of Health, Lt. Governor Josh Green, Nolan Espinda,

Director of the Dept. of Public Safety, Scott Morishige, governor’s coordinator on homelessness and Dr. Emily Roberson, Disease Investigation Branch Chief at the Dept. of Health.