Hawaii sees 2 more deaths and a record 355 new coronavirus cases

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported a single-day record of 355 new COVID-19 cases, and the coronavirus-related deaths of two Oahu men, both over 60 years old.

The statewide death toll since the start of the outbreak is now 40.

The 355 new cases include at least 86 new cases as part of an existing cluster at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, officials said.

Today there were 343 new cases on Oahu, seven on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai, bringing the statewide total for coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to 4,312.

Hawaii’s coronavirus case total includes 3,900 on Oahu, 199 in Maui County, 139 on Hawaii island, and 52 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of the 153,617 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, about 2.8% have been positive. Officials counted 3,384 new test results in today’s tally, with the 355 positive results representing 10.5% of the total, the highest one-day rate so far for Hawaii.

Health officials said today at least 116 cases are attributed to OCCC, with 24 staff and 92 inmates testing positive for the virus.

>> RELATED: 93 cases at OCCC after 70 more inmates, 7 corrections officer test positive for coronavirus

Another cluster of 20 cases at the Institute for Human Services Sumner Men’s Shelter in Iwilei are still under investigation. State officials said the shelter is being temporarily established as a quarantine and isolation facility.

“At this juncture, isolating the positive cases at the shelter and providing quarantine beds and wrap-around services for the other occupants to stay in place is the best strategy for preventing the spread of the virus,” Eddie Mersereau, the Health Department’s deputy director of the Behavioral Health Administration, said in a news release.

The shelter will be temporarily closed to new admissions for reorganization and cleaning as individuals in isolation and quarantine complete their stay there for at least 14 days. officials said.

Health officials are also investigating the cluster of cases at Honolulu Hale, which includes 11 individuals who may have been infected during social gatherings at offices.

On Aug. 3, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell issued an executive order banning indoor and outdoor social gatherings on Oahu of more than 10 people due to the surge of COVID-19 cases on Oahu. A city spokesman said no positive virus cases were tied to the July 24 farewell party for a longtime employee in the Purchasing Division.

“With the virus actively being spread throughout the community on Oahu, congregate settings like prisons and institutions are at increased risk of introduction and should prepare as the Department of Public Safety and IHS have done,” Health Director Bruce Anderson said in a news release today. “These agencies were ready and stepped into action quickly, working with the DOH on control and prevention measures to protect those at risk and the community. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the latest people to succumb to this disease.”

——

This breaking news story will be updated again.