Kokua Line: Reprieve for condo tennis courts follows same reasoning as for swimming pools

Question: Following up on your answer regarding condo pools (808ne.ws/811kline), are private tennis courts at residential condominium buildings also exempt? I would think they would be similar to pools. … Private facilities (similar to restaurants and retail outlets) are able to control their members and require masks, temperature checks, social distancing, etc. In fact, at tennis courts (whether private or public), there is way more social distancing than on a putting green or a tee at a golf course. It seems the new rules are not consistent.

Q: Thanks for your column on condo swimming pools. How about condo tennis courts? Seems like the same reasoning would apply.

Answer: Yes, tennis courts at residential condominiums may open as long as safety rules are followed, under the same logic that caused the mayor’s office to clarify that residential condos didn’t have to close their pools, Alexander Zannes, a spokesman for Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, said Tuesday.

Zannes had said Monday that pools at residential condos could open because they are being treated the same as single-family homes that have pools, albeit with multiple owners. Zannes confirmed Tuesday that the same logic applied to tennis courts. “However, we strongly encourage people not to gather in groups of any size, and to return home after they are pau playing, in addition to physically distancing at all times,” he said in an email.

“In addition, the city does not regulate and will not monitor who is invited into one’s private home or residential area. However, the letter and spirit of the mayor’s emergency order is to discourage social gatherings, especially among unrelated individuals, so as to ‘flatten the curve,’ especially during this current spike of COVID-19 infection and spread in the general community. All residents of the city and county of Honolulu need to be good, responsible citizens and practice good and responsible behavior, which includes not engaging in social gatherings between unrelated persons that only increase the likelihood of the virus’ spread. Please keep in mind that if ‘social gatherings’ exceed more than 10 persons, HPD will enforce this violation of the mayor’s order in public and private properties.”

As Zannes said, the mayor’s “Act With Care, Do Not Gather” order, which took effect Saturday, aims to thwart uncontrolled social gatherings, which have been blamed in part for Hawaii’s dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases after months of keeping the disease at bay.

The order prohibits social gatherings of more than 10 people, indoors or outdoors.

For information, check the website oneoahu.org, call 768-2489 or email covid response@honolulu.gov.

Q: Will there still be a drop box for property tax payments at Honolulu Hale?

A: Yes, “there is a drop box located curbside on South King Street, outside of Honolulu Hale,” where Honolulu County taxpayers can drop off their real property tax payments, Zannes said.

Taxpayers also have the option to pay online at www.hnlpay.com.

Despite a COVID-19 cluster at Honolulu Hale that has forced many employees to work from home, the Treasury Division remains open “to assist taxpayers making a payment or in need of another real property tax (RPT) bill,” he said.

People entering Honolulu Hale must present a picture ID and sign an entry log, he said.

The Treasury Division also takes questions by phone, at 768-3980.

Also, we’ll repeat the website where you can look up your Oahu property and its tax information online. It’s www.realproperty honolulu.com.

