PHOTO: Hiroshima Remembered

HIROSHIMA REMEMBERED: Events held around the world last week marked the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima during World War II. Although Japan’s public lantern event was canceled due to the pandemic, a few local representatives released lanterns along the Motoyasu River, above, near the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima.
BERKSHIRE EAGLE VIA AP
Jun Yasuda led a Buddhist chant during a vigil at Park Square in Pittsfield, Mass.
PA VIA AP
Nine-year-old William Saunders hung origami peace cranes in the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, England.
.
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.