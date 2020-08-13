comscore PHOTO: Hiroshima Remembered | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

PHOTO: Hiroshima Remembered

  • By .
  • Today
  • Updated 6:23 pm
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS <strong>HIROSHIMA REMEMBERED:</strong> Events held around the world last week marked the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima during World War II. Although Japan’s public lantern event was canceled due to the pandemic, a few local representatives released lanterns along the Motoyasu River, above, near the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    HIROSHIMA REMEMBERED: Events held around the world last week marked the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima during World War II. Although Japan’s public lantern event was canceled due to the pandemic, a few local representatives released lanterns along the Motoyasu River, above, near the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima.

  • BERKSHIRE EAGLE VIA AP Jun Yasuda led a Buddhist chant during a vigil at Park Square in Pittsfield, Mass.

    BERKSHIRE EAGLE VIA AP

    Jun Yasuda led a Buddhist chant during a vigil at Park Square in Pittsfield, Mass.

  • PA VIA AP Nine-year-old William Saunders hung origami peace cranes in the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, England.

    PA VIA AP

    Nine-year-old William Saunders hung origami peace cranes in the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, England.

.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Picture perfect? Tennessee woman receives ID with photo of empty chair
Looking Back

Scroll Up