Hawaii counts 233 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 4,543

Hawaii health officials reported 233 new coronavirus cases today, yet another triple-digit increase that raises the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 4,543.

Today’s new COVID-19 cases include 218 on Oahu, nine on Maui, five on Hawaii island and one on Kauai, according to the state Department of Health’s midday tally.

Officials said two previous cases — one each from Honolulu and Maui — were removed from the statewide total due to “updated information.”

The statewide death toll since the start of the outbreak is now 40. Thirty-three deaths have been on Oahu, six on Maui, and one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 4,117 on Oahu, 206 in Maui County, 144 on Hawaii island, and 53 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 2,747 infections in Hawaii are known to be active cases, with a total of 1,756 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 39% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Forty new release cases — one on the Big Island and the rest on Oahu — were reported today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 277 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 275 hospitalizations within the state, 242 have been on Oahu, 27 on Maui, five on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 1,431 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 157 patients released. Hawaii County has 22 active infections, while Kauai has six, according to Health Department figures.

Hawaii’s daily new-case count hit triple digits for the first time in late July, and has remained there for most of August. On Thursday, the daily count reached a record 355, which included clusters at Oahu Community Correctional Center and the Institute for Human Services’ men’s homeless shelter in Iwilei.

