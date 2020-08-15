Employees from 7 Oahu public schools test positive for coronavirus, Hawaii State Teachers Association says

Employees from seven Oahu public schools have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Wednesday, the Hawaii State Teachers Association announced today.

As students prepare to return to public school campuses Monday, HSTA officials said today that at least one employee from each campus at Fern Elementary, Holomua Elementary, Leihoku Elementary, Mililani High, Roosevelt High, Wahiawa Middle and Waikele Elementary has tested positive for the virus.

A total of 20 cases have been reported on public school campuses since June 26, HSTA said. Two cases are students, while the other cases are staff.

“The HSTA is doing our best to inform the public and parents about each individual school, but the teachers’ union should not have to do the job of the Department of Education and the Department of Health. The DOE and DOH should inform the public as each case occurs,” said HSTA President Corey Rosenlee in a statement. “We appreciate the efforts of administrators in this difficult time who are notifying parents, such as Fred Murphy at Mililani High. Other principals need to follow his fine example.”

Thousands of students are set to return to school Monday and will rotate going to campus for the first four days to prepare for distance learning in case it’s needed.

HSTA said returning to school is unsafe for teachers, and it filed a complaint to the Hawaii Labor Relations Board asking to stop the state from forcing teachers to return to campus.

Some campuses have set up “grab-and-go” pickups for distance material, such as computers and back-to-school forms, and others offering one-on-one appointments with students or are scheduled in class for only part of the day.

HSTA said that principals are telling staff to also conduct contact tracing because of DOH “shortcomings.” Contact tracers are overwhelmed, and the department is understaffed and mismanaged, the union said.