Kahala Nui’s Hiolani Care Center resident tests positive for coronavirus

A resident at Kahala Nui Hiolani Care Center has tested positive for coronavirus, the nursing home’s president announced today.

The resident has been transferred to a local hospital as the nursing home works closely with the state Department of Health to determine the source of the infection.

“From the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kāhala Nui has taken all recommended preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of our Residents and Associates,” said President and CEO Pat Duarte in a news release. “In spite of our efforts, we have unfortunately had one of our nursing Residents in our Hiʻolani Care Center test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We are working closely with the State Department of Health to determine the origin of the infection and the extent to which the virus has spread. We are in the process of testing all Residents and staff who may have had contact with the Resident. Isolation precautions are in place for all Residents who may have had contact with the infected Resident until testing results can confirm the extent of the virus spread.”