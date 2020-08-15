Kamehameha’s Maui campus reports 2 COVID-19 cases

Two employees at Kamehameha Schools’ Maui campus have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced today.

The infected staff members work in the Lower Division (grades K-5) and are in isolation, the announcement said. The school was notified of the positive test results today but said that “based on all available information at this time, we do not have reason to believe that students were exposed.”

KS-Maui started classes this week but abruptly ended in-person instruction after Wednesday, switching to online classes only.

Staff members who were determined to be “close contacts” with the infected individuals are quarantining and additional contact tracing is being performed with support from the state Department of Health, Kamehameha Schools said.

“We thank our employees who immediately notified their supervisors of the results, which allowed us to take immediate action against further spread of COVID-19,” the announcement said. “This is an extremely difficult time for all those impacted by this incident. We ask for your support in ensuring our staff and their family are given the privacy and aloha they will need to care for themselves and their ‘ohana. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”