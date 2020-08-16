9 caregivers at Queen’s Medical Center test positive for coronavirus

Nine caregivers at the Queen’s Medical Center on Punchbowl Street have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials announced today.

They said that there does not appear to be any impact to patients, and that all Queen’s units remain operational.

“The Queen’s Health Systems is currently assessing and supporting 9 caregivers at The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl who have tested positive for COVID-19,” officials said in a news release. “Some of these caregivers work with COVID-19 patients and are in self-quarantine. Our assessment includes contact tracing to identify others who may be at risk, so they can be tested for the disease.”

Queen’s officials said employees who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms have been told to not report to work and inform their employer. The Queen’s Health Systems has about 7,000 employees.