Drive-thru COVID-19 testing planned for Wednesday on Maui

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Keopuolani Regional Park in Kahului. The park will be closed that day until 3 p.m., a county news release said.

Minit Medical will be administering the testing and will call individuals with results, which are expected to take one to three days.

To save time and avoid paperwork, pre-registration is encouraged at minitmed.com. Those planning to get tested should bring an insurance card, identification and face mask.

Testing is advised for those with symptoms that include fever/chills, body aches, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, coughing, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, sore throat, headache, nausea and runny nose.

Officials said testing may also be a good idea for those who recently returned from out-of-state travel, even if asymptomatic, or who may have been exposed to someone who may be infected, as well as for first responders, essential workers and anyone scheduled for a medical procedure.

For more information, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at 667-6161.