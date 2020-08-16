Las Vegas Advisor: Underground people mover will extend route to Strip locations

The subterranean people mover being built beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion on the north end of the Strip will be extended to commute to multiple Strip locations.

A route to the under-­construction Resorts World Las Vegas has already been approved. Paying passengers will ride between the convention center and Resorts World in all-electric Tesla vehicles in under two minutes.

Encore is expected to be the next approved destination and there’s talk of the system running the length of the Strip to Allegiant Stadium. The schedule isn’t firm, but all three destinations could be up and running by the start of the NFL season in 2021.

>> No fans at Allegiant: There’ll be no use for a people mover at Allegiant Stadium this year. It’s been announced that fans will not be allowed to attend Las Vegas Raiders home games throughout the 2020-2021 season, due to ongoing COVID-19 safety initiatives. A proposal to allow a partial area of the stadium to be populated was rejected, so as of now, NFL games will be played in a sparkling new, but empty, stadium.

>> The other downtown tower: With all the attention focused on the rising Circa tower, a second downtown tower will debut a month earlier. The Downtown Grand’s Gallery Tower is accepting reservations for stays beginning Sept. 22. The Gallery appellation is based on all the art the tower will display, including social-media friendly works, large murals and augmented reality in some rooms. The new tower has 495 rooms, bringing the Grand’s room total to 1,124.

>> Gonna be a hot one: An excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service through Wednesday for Las Vegas and much of the Southwest.

Question: With the bars closed in the casinos, how do you get a drink?

Answer: There’s table service in lounges and restaurants, and gamblers are still served complimentary drinks while playing. Waitresses on the floor will sell you a drink, but that process can get complicated. There are no rules against bringing your own, mixed in your room or package-purchased from a convenience store inside or out of the casino.

