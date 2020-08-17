Hawaii counts 174 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 5,215

Hawaii health officials reported 174 new coronavirus cases today, raising the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 5,215.

Today’s new COVID-19 cases include 163 on Oahu, nine in Maui County, two on Hawaii island, according to the state Department of Health’s midday tally.

Officials said a previous case from the Big Island was removed from the statewide total due to “updated information.”

The statewide death toll since the start of the outbreak remains at 40. Thirty-three deaths have been on Oahu, six on Maui, and one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll was over 170,000 today.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 4,754 on Oahu, 235 in Maui County, 149 on Hawaii island, and 54 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 3,307 infections in Hawaii are known to be active cases, with a total of 1,868 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 36% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Twenty-seven new release cases — 25 on Oahu and two on the Big Island — were reported today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 288 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations — three on Oahu and two on Maui – reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 286 hospitalizations within the state, 249 have been on Oahu, 30 on Maui, six on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

Officials counted 2,251 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 174 positive cases representing about 7.7% of the total tested. Of the 164,199 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 3.2% have been positive.

By county, Honolulu has seen 1,534 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 161 patients released. Hawaii County has 22 active infections, while Kauai has seven, according to Health Department figures.

Hawaii’s daily new-case count hit triple digits for the first time in late July, and has remained there for most of August. On Thursday, the daily count reached a record 355.