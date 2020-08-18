Man, 28, arrested after allegedly crashing stolen police vehicle after fleeing from previous crash

A 28-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stole a police vehicle in the Makiki area early today.

A police officer responded to a vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of the H-1 freeway near the Lunalilo offramp just after 1:50 a.m. today.

Police said occupants of the white sedan involved at the crash scene fled when the officer arrived. The officer attempted to apprehend the driver when a struggle ensued.

The suspect allegedly broke free from the officer, jumped into the marked police vehicle and drove off on the freeway.

Soon after, police found the suspect in the police vehicle that crashed in the eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway near the Waikele offramp.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and one count of assault against a law enforcement officer.

The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crashes and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police also arrested a 36-year-old woman in the Makiki area on suspicion of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in connection with the initial crash.