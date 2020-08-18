Farmers Markets Calendar: August 2020

Many Oahu farmers markets are closed due to the pandemic, but some remain open, with restrictions in place to provide social distancing. The situation is subject to change without notice. This list covers what’s open and closed as of Tuesday.

For the latest information on a specific market, call or check the websites listed. If you run a market, send updated information to Joleen Oshiro, joshiro@staradvertiser.com.

OPEN

CENTRAL OAHU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Mililani: 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Mililani High, 95-1200 Meheula Parkway. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> FarmLovers at Pearlridge Center: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Pearlridge Uptown in the parking lot near Macy’s, along Moanalua Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

EAST HONOLULU

>> Kaiser PTSA: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Kaiser High, 511 Lunalilo Home Road; run by Kaiser’s PTSA. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 394-1200.

>> Waimanalo Market Co-op: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 41-1029 Kalani­anaole Highway. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 690-7607.

METRO HONOLULU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Honolulu (Blaisdell): 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blaisdell Arena parking lot, 777 Ward Ave. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. EBT cards accepted. Free parking during market hours. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> FarmLovers at Kakaako: 8 a.m.- noon Saturdays, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

LEEWARD OAHU

>> Market at Ka Makana Ali‘i: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, center court, 91-5431 Kapolei Parkway. Call 852-9811 or visit kamakanaalii.com.

NORTH SHORE

>> Waialua Farmers’ Co-op: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Waialua Sugar Mill. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 223-1071 or visit facebook.com/waialuafarmerscoopmarket/

WINDWARD OAHU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Kailua: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 609 Kailua Road, parking lot by Longs. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Lokahi Kailua Market: 9 a.m.- noon Sundays, 340 Uluniu St. Visit lokahikailuamarket.com.

>> Windward Mall Farmers Market: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. (Haiku Road side fronting Kamehameha Highway). Call 235-1143.

>> FarmLovers at Kailua Town: 8 a.m.-noon Sundays, Pali Lanes parking lot, 120 Hekili St. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

CLOSED

CENTRAL OAHU

>> Fresh Day (Waipio): Kaiser Permanente — Waipio, 432-2260.

>> Wahiawa Community-Based Development Organization: Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission, 621-7097.

EAST HONOLULU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau KCC: Kapiolani Community College, 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Leahi Farmers Market: Kapiolani Community College, 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Phene Produce: Hawaii Kai Towne Center, 396-0766.

HONOLULU

>> Fresh Day (Moanalua): Kaiser Permanente — Moanalua: 432-2260.

>> Fresh Day (Honolulu): Kaiser Permanente — Honolulu: 432-2260.

>> Queen’s market — Punchbowl: Queen’s Medical Center, 691-4105.

>> HMSA market: HMSA Building, 948-6826.

>> The Veggie Stand at Na Kupuna Makamae Center: Call 773-7047 or visit nakupunamakamae.org

LEEWARD OAHU

>> Kunia market: 92-1770 Kunia Road, 621-1350.

>> Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu Fresh Market: Call 691-3197.

NORTH SHORE

>> FarmLovers at Haleiwa: Pikake Pavilion in Waimea Valley, 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

>> North Shore Country Market: 59-360 Kamehameha Highway. Call 234-9421.

WAIKIKI

>> Waikiki Beach Walk: Along Lewers Street, 497-8110.

PEOPLE’S OPEN MARKETS

All markets are closed.