Member of Rainbow Wahine basketball program tests positive for coronavirus

A member of the University of Hawaii’s Rainbow Wahine basketball program has tested positive for COVID-19, the athletic department announced today.

The statement said, “The team has suspended workouts and the individual is in self-isolation. The individual followed the proper protocols and self isolated at the first sign of symptoms and immediately alerted the athletics department.”

Over recent weeks, the UH athletic department said it has administered more than 300 COVID-19 tests based on NCAA and UH protocols involving athletes, coaches and support staff with two positive test results.

The Rainbow Wahine have been working out for about two weeks.

The identity of the member was not disclosed. Head coach Laura Beeman declined comment.

UH said the state Department of Health has been notified and “those who were in close contact were tested and are in self-quarantine. A thorough cleaning of the areas where the individual last spent time including the Gym II basketball practice facility has been conducted and the department is following all safety protocols.”