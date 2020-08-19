16 more positive coronavirus cases reported among OCCC inmates

The state Department of Public Safety reported today that 16 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive inmate cases from a mass testing effort to 215.

That’s 35.5% of the 606 inmates tested since mass testing began on Aug. 11.

Including 16 inmates who tested positive prior to Aug. 11, there are now 231 incarcerated individuals at the Dillingham Boulevard facility who have tested positive.

DPS this week revised its total head count upward to 973 (from 968 last week). So 23.7% of the total inmate population has tested positive with 62.3% having undergone testing. Those not yet tested are expected to do so in the coming days.

Additionally, the department reported that two additional members of the OCCC staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total number of OCCC employees in that category to 41.

State judges are considering the releases of up to several hundred OCCC inmates who are eligible to be let out as a result of orders issued by the Hawaii Supreme Court. The order were triggered by a petition filed by the Office of Public Defender urging the court to expedite the release of as many inmates as quickly as possible to allow for better social distancing at t Kalihi facility known historically for its overcrowded conditions.

The design capacity of OCCC is 628 beds while its operational capacity is 954 beds, according to DPS population figures.

Outside of OCCC, DPS reported as testing positive: one inmate and one staff person at Halawa Correctional Facility; one staff person at Waiawa Community Correctional Center, and two employees at the Women’s Correctional Facility in Kailua.

There have been no positive cases of COVID-19 reported among inmates or employees at correctional facilities outside of Oahu.