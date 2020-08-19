Hawaii reports 42nd coronavirus-related fatality and 261 new cases

Hawaii health officials reported another coronavirus-related fatality and 261 new cases today, raising the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 5,609.

No immediate details on the 42nd Hawaii death was released.

Today’s new COVID-19 cases include 233 on Oahu, 21 in Maui County, and seven on Hawaii island, according to the state Department of Health’s midday tally.

Officials also said “as a result of updated information,” one case from Maui was re-categorized to Honolulu, and one case from Honolulu was removed from the tally.

On Tuesday, Gov. David Ige and Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced increased restrictions for Oahu, which has seen the vast majority of Hawaii’s COVID-19 surge since late July. Social gatherings of five people or more now, whether inside or outside, are now prohibited, and masks are required at all Oahu malls. However, Ige and Caldwell stopped short of the full lockdown that was implemented for Hawaii in April.

Ige also announced that he was delaying for at least a month a plan to allow trans-Pacific travelers who test negative of COVID-19 to forego the 14-day quarantine for arrivals to Hawaii. This is the second delay for the program, which now will begin no sooner than Oct. 1.

The statewide coronavirus case totals by county include 5,111 on Oahu, 262 on Maui County, 159 on Hawaii island, and 54 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 3,590 infections in Hawaii are considered active cases, with a total of 1,977 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 36% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Fifty-six new release cases were reported today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 303 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Health officials said Tuesday that there are 205 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. including 39 patients in intensive care units and 29 on ventilators.

Hawaii’s daily new-case count hit triple digits for the first time in late July, and has remained there for most of August, which the vast majority of confirmed infections on Oahu. On Thursday, the daily count reached a record 355.

