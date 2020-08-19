comscore Police investigation closes Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway at School Street | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police investigation closes Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway at School Street

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 pm
  • COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU Honolulu police have shut down three northbound lanes on Likelike Highway at School Street today due to an investigation.

    COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

    Honolulu police have shut down three northbound lanes on Likelike Highway at School Street today due to an investigation.

Honolulu police have shut down three northbound lanes on Likelike Highway at School Street today due to an investigation.

Officers closed the lanes sometime before 12:25 p.m.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige and state officials hold COVID-19 briefing at Hawai’i Convention Center
Looking Back

Scroll Up