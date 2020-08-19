comscore Tennessee Titans release former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tennessee Titans release former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:32 am
    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Cole McDonald passed during training camp, Tuesday, in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Titans today released the former University of Hawaii quarterback, according to multiple reports.

The Tennessee Titans today released former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald, according to multiple reports.

The move coincided with the Trevor Siemian agreeing on a one-year deal to serve as the primary backup to starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

There is a possibility McDonald eventually could be added to the Titans’ practice squad.

McDonald was the Rainbow Warriors’ starting quarterback the past two seasons. In January, he announced he was relinquishing his senior season to apply for the NFL Draft. In February, McDonald was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

McDonald was the Titans’ seventh-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. He essentially replaced Marcus Mariota, a Saint Louis School alumnus who was not re-signed by the Titans following the 2019 season. Mariota eventually signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In June, McDonald signed a multi-year contract with the Titans. Only the signing bonus was guaranteed.

