Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available at three Oahu locations this weekend

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be available on Oahu this weekend in the Ewa, Wahiawa and Kakaako areas, the city announced in a news release today.

Testing will be available at Geiger Community Park in Ewa on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tests will be administered by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care.

On Sunday, Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will also conduct tests at Wahiawa District Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also on Sunday, testing at Kakaako Waterfront Park will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tests will be done by Premier Medical Group Hawaii.

Attending doctors will determine who should be tested. The city is requesting those with medical insurance to bring proof of insurance.

Tests will be free for those without insurance.

Staff will ask for personal information and phone numbers that will be used to share test results.

For more information, Premier Medical Group Hawaii can be reached at (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020, and Kalihi Kai Urgent Care can be reached at (808) 841-2273.