San Diego Padres’ closer Kirby Yates has elbow surgery

San Diego Padres All-Star closer Kirby Yates underwent surgery Wednesday to remove bone chips from his right (pitching) elbow and said today, “everything is very encouraging.”

The Kauai High graduate had the surgery in Dallas and said it will require six to eight weeks rest, “so it is looking like my season is done.”

But, Yates added, “If all goes well, and we are still playing in the middle of October, I wouldn’t rule that out. But we have to see how this all plays out and I have to be cautious about it.”

Yates led the major leagues in saves last season with 41 and earned a place on the National League All-Star team. This season, slowed by elbow soreness, he had two saves in six games but a 12.46 earned run average.

“I tried to pitch through (the injury), but I couldn’t,” Yates said. He took himself out of Friday’s game at Arizona after six pitches and was placed on the injured list Saturday after an MRI disclosed the bone chips.