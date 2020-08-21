Woman, 47, charged with murder in fatal Makiki stabbing

Prosecutors have charged a 47-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing a 43-year-old man at an apartment building in Makiki.

Dora C. Focht appeared before Judge Summer Kupau-Oda Thursday via video conferencing from the courthouse cellblock on a second-degree murder charge in the death of the victim identified as Vincent Sullivan.

Focht’s bail is set at $200,000.

The deadly stabbing occurred at 1639 Piikoi St. at about 9:35 p.m. Monday.

Police said Sullivan and Focht’s boyfriend were fighting when Focht stabbed Sullivan with a sharp object in the upper torso.

Court documents revealed Focht stabbed Sullivan three times. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Police arrested Focht at the scene.