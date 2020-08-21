NCAA grants additional eligibility for fall athletes

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors today granted athletes in fall sports an additional year of eligibility in the wake of COVID-19 disruption of their season.

The move, which includes football, women’s volleyball and soccer, followed a recommendation from the Division I Council on Wednesday.

In its announcement today, the NCAA said, “all fall sport student-athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it, as the Council suggested, through a blanket waiver.

Even athletes who still take part in competition this fall will be eligible to claim the extra year.

The policy is similar to what the NCAA adopted in the spring for athletes whose sports in that season were impacted.

But, as was the case in the spring, schools will be responsible for funding any scholarship overload. Some schools, Wisconsin prominently among them, chose not to provide extra funding.

The University of Hawaii did not appropriate additional funds in the spring and required its programs to raise funds or make adjustments.

UH athletic director David Matlin did not immediately reply to questions about what the school would do for the fall.