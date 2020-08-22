University of Hawaii women’s basketball team reports second COVID-19 case

A second member of the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball program has tested positive for COVID-19, this one residing in student housing, the school announced Friday.

UH said the member, whom it did not name, is asymptomatic and currently in isolation at an off-campus location.

The case was discovered through contact tracing after the team was tested and instructed to self-quarantine on Aug. 17 following a positive test of another member.

UH said the state Department of Health has been notified, and “those who were in close contact in student housing were tested and are being monitored in self-quarantine. The remainder of the contract tracing exposures at student housing tested negative.”