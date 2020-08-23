3 more casinos set to reopen in Las Vegas

Three more casinos on or near the Las Vegas Strip are set to reopen. The Mirage is scheduled to open Aug. 27. That will leave Park MGM as the lone MGM Resorts International property to remain shuttered. The new reopening date for neighbors Tropicana and OYO (formerly Hooters) is Sept. 1. However, OYO has already missed two previously announced opening dates, so that one remains iffy. Inside, the casinos continue to operate at partial power — many restaurants remain closed and there’s no entertainment of any kind, save for watching games on the big screens in the sports books.

One more, kinda: Reopening quietly last week was the Silver Nugget in North Las Vegas. It’s open daily, but only from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Le Reve closing: Le Reve, the Cirque-like aquatic extravaganza at Wynn Las Vegas is closing for good. It’s the first major production show in Las Vegas to announce that it won’t return after the shutdown. The show that opened with the Wynn in 2005 passed the 6,000-performance mark earlier this year.

Iconic diner done: Vickie’s Diner, one of the oldest restaurants in Las Vegas, has closed. Operating also as Tiffany’s and White Cross Drugs, the diner had been an institution on Las Vegas Boulevard between the Strip and downtown since 1964. The closing was caused by the non-renewal of the property’s lease, not pandemic factors, and the owner is looking for a new location.

Question: What was the result of the lawsuit by Las Vegas bar owners against the governor for closing them?

Answer: A district court judge ruled that the governor’s order to close bars that don’t serve food didn’t violate the equal protection of, or due process for, the more than 60 bars that sued to have the directive overturned. Like the bars themselves, that door is now closed.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.