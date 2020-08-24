Hit-and-run driver and car found; unclear if arrest made

Police apprehended an alleged hit-and-run driver after the motorist struck a female pedestrian in a crosswalk in Pacific Heights.

Police said that at about 6:22 a.m. Sunday, the motorist was headed north on Pacific Heights Road and made a left turn onto Pauoa Road, striking a female pedestrian, whose age was not disclosed.

The driver then fled west on Pauoa.

The pedestrian was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Responding Honolulu Police Department officers found the car and its driver shortly afterward. However, it appears the driver was not arrested, as no related incidents appear on HPD’s arrest log at that time.

Police did not provide the gender of the suspect driver.

HPD said speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision, which occurred during daylight hours.