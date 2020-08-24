Juvenile detainee at Kapolei facility tests positive for coronavirus

A juvenile at a Kapolei detention facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Hawaii State Judiciary.

This is the first confirmed case of a juvenile testing positive at the Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility located next to the Kapolei Judiciary Complex on Kapolei Parkway.

The minor was asymptomatic when admitted to the facility Aug. 16 and was placed on a 14-day quarantine, as standard procedure for the facility since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Judiciary spokeswoman Jan Kagehiro said the juvenile was moved to the medical isolation unit Wednesday after learning a household member had tested positive. The juvenile’s positive test result was confirmed Saturday.

“The youth has been in quarantine since arrival and has had no contact with other juvenile residents and no close prolonged contact with non-medical staff,” Kagehiro said in a statement.

Hale Hoomalu currently houses 13 other juveniles, both boys and girls. All are housed in individual cells.