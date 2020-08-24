Woman, 55, attacked with baseball bat in Waikiki purse-snatching

A 55-year-old woman sustained head injuries in a purse-snatching in Waikiki early today, police said.
The alleged robbery occurred on Kuhio Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.
Police said the assailant struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat and fled in a stolen vehicle with the woman’s bag.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in the purse-snatching. There are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.