Woman, 55, attacked with baseball bat in Waikiki purse-snatching

A 55-year-old woman sustained head injuries in a purse-snatching in Waikiki early today, police said.

The alleged robbery occurred on Kuhio Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.

Police said the assailant struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat and fled in a stolen vehicle with the woman’s bag.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in the purse-snatching. There are no arrests at this time.