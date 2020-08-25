215 new coronavirus cases in Hawaii, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Lt. Gov. Josh Green today announced 215 new coronavirus cases statewide amid Gov. David Ige’s announcement of a stay-at-home, work-at-home order on Oahu effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday for two weeks to curb the spread of the virus.

As of today, 4,472 infections in Hawaii are considered active cases, Green said.

At the same press conference, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell today announced a goal to complete 60,000 tests within two weeks as part of a partnership with the federal and state government to offer free testing on Oahu.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams joined Ige and Caldwell to discuss increasing testing in communities and counties with recent surge in cases.

“You have the power to make it temporary by doing your part to slow the spread,” Adams said.

with a total of 2,172 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 32% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Twenty-nine new release cases — 23 on Oahu, three on Hawaii island, two on Kauai County and one on Maui County — were reported today.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said today that there are 270 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 50 patients in intensive care units and 109 on ventilators. Green said there were 105 hospitalizations on Aug. 10.

Hawaii’s daily new-case count hit triple digits for the first time in late July, and has remained there for most of August, with the vast majority of confirmed infections on Oahu. On Aug. 13, the state’s daily new-case count reached a record 355.

