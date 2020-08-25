WATCH LIVE: U.S. surgeon general joins Ige, Caldwell for COVID-19 briefing

UPDATE: 10:38 a.m.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell started off the press conference by announcing that Oahu will be put under another stay-at-home, work-at-home order effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday for two weeks.

“We’re going to see how it goes,” Caldwell said about the two-week order. “We’re hopeful the number will decline, on top of the other actions we’ve taken, that the people of the world have taken.”

“Everybody has to do their part and for the most part, people are,” he said, referring to social distancing, wearing face masks and other recommendations to curb the spread of the virus.

Caldwell also announced plans for more testing and contact tracing. “One, we’re going to be doing surge testing … 1,000 tests a day. That’s 70,000 tests in 14 days.”

Caldwell said that the city wants to hire between 250 and 500 contact tracers “to work in coordination with the Department of Health.”

Gov. David Ige noted that the recent string of triple-digit increases in new cases in Hawaii ” has put a stress on our health care system.”

He stressed that today’s order is only for Oahu, which has seen the vast majority of the recent outbreak, and “does not affect the neighbor islands.”

Gov. David Ige will be joined by U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Department of Health Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Eddie Mersereau, Honolulu Police Department Captain Sonny Santos and Honolulu Fire Department Deputy Chief Lionel Camara Jr. during a media briefing at the Honolulu Fire Department Headquarters today at 10:30 a.m.

The government officials will discuss plans to mitigate the spread of coronavirus on Oahu.

