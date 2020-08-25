TheBus, Handi-Van to require masks starting Sept. 1

Starting Sept. 1, all riders of TheBus and The Handi-Van will be required to wear a mask or face covering while riding, the City and County of Honolulu announced today.

Those who do not comply will not be allowed to board, and those who remove their masks while riding may be “subject to removal from the vehicle.”

“As community spread continues through our island, we must take adequate and increased measures to protect our employees and passengers,” said Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi in a statement. “While most passengers have complied with previous face covering directives covered under earlier emergency orders, some passengers have become complacent, and, in disregarding the use of a face covering, present increased risks to their fellow passengers and transit operators.”

The city said that only essential trips should be taken on public transit, and good hygiene and social distancing should continue to be practiced. Those who are sick should stay at home, the city said.

“This policy update is greatly appreciated for our front-line TheBus and TheHandi-Van operators,” said Roger Morton, President and General Manager of Oahu Transit Services, Inc., in the news release. “Consistent wearing of masks and face coverings while on board will protect our workforce, our riders, and keep everyone safe.”

TheBus can reached for questions regarding the new policy at 848-5555 followed by pressing “3.”

TheHandi-Van can be reached at 456-5555 followed by pressing “3.”