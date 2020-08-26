comscore 5 Oahu establishments shut down for COVID-19 liquor violations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
5 Oahu establishments shut down for COVID-19 liquor violations

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 am

Five liquor-serving establishments have been ordered to shut down for 24 hours by the Honolulu Liquor Commission for violating Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s COVID-19 emergency order 2020-24 pertaining to social gatherings on Oahu.

The order requires, among other things, that alcohol not be served after 10 p.m., that diners not be allowed to gather in groups larger than five, and that other social distancing rules be observed.

Among those ordered closed for 24 hours was WorkPlay in Kakaako, which was cited at 8:29 p.m. Monday for allowing between 50 and 60 customers to gather in groups of more than five people, not following social distancing rules and for allowing people to gather at the bar without dining.

Among the others:

> Ladda’s Place, in Waipahu, at 8:40 p.m. Friday, for not social distancing.

> Wang Chung’s, in Waikiki, at 9:15 p.m. Friday, for not social distancing.

> Rangoon Burmese Kitchen, in Chinatown, at 11:04 p.m. Saturday, for serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

> Aloha Steakhouse, in Waikiki, at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday, for allowing alcohol consumption after 10 p.m.

