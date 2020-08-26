comscore WATCH LIVE: Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Peter Ingram.

Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram joins us today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. to take your questions during Spotlight Hawaii, a new series from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting our islands.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation about the economy. Click here to watch previous conversations.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

