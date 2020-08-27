4 new COVID-19 deaths as Hawaii sees 306 new cases

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

On the first day of Oahu’s 14-day lockdown order, state Department of Health officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 306 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total since the beginning of the pandemic in February to 7,566 infections and 55 fatalities.

Health officials did not provide details about the latest deaths, which were all on Oahu. A total of 47 Hawaii deaths have been on Oahu, seven on Maui, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll is over 180,000 today.

The surge of infections on Oahu prompted Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to implement a “stay at home, work from from” lockdown order for two weeks that began this morning.

Health officials reported 289 new cases today on Oahu, 10 new cases on Hawaii island and seven new cases in Maui County.

Hawaii’s long run of triple-digit increases in daily new cases has led the federal government to join with state and Honolulu leaders to start “surge testing” on Oahu, with plans to administer 5,000 people each day over the next 12 days. For more information or to make a test reservation: www.doIneedacovid19test.com.

Hawaii’s daily new-case count hit triple digits for the first time in late July, and has remained there for most of August, with the vast majority of confirmed infections on Oahu. On Aug. 13, the state’s daily new-case count reached a record 355.

