55-year-old Mountain View man gets 5 years probation for second-degree sexual assault | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
55-year-old Mountain View man gets 5 years probation for second-degree sexual assault

  • Today

A 55-year-old man from Mountain View on Hawaii island was sentenced to five years probation for second-degree sexual assault.

Prosecuting Attorney Mitchell Roth announced the sentence today. The assault took place in May 2016.

Samuel Sniffen Sr. will have to spend 18 months in jail as part of the terms of his probation, and will be required to register as a sex offender with the Hawaii Police Department’s chief of police.

Sniffen will also have to participate and complete a Sex Offense-Specific Treatment Program.

The Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney received a Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant to help prosecute sexual assault cases, including identifying Sniffen as the perpetrator.

