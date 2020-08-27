Distance learning extended for Hawaii public schools until Oct. 2

Hawaii’s public schools will stay in distance learning mode through the end of the first quarter, which ends Oct. 2, an extension that many teachers had sought at the last Board of Education meeting.

The decision means that the Learn from Home phase will be extended another three weeks from its previous expiration date. It applies to all Oahu public schools and most on the neighbor islands.

The exceptions are Hana High & Elementary on Maui, and Kilohana Elementary, Maunaloa Elementary and Molokai Middle schools, which are using face-to-face and hybrid models.

Even when schools are in distance learning mode, some students needing specialized services still come to campus, and students who lack internet access at home may use “learning hubs” on campus that provide connectivity.

Complex area superintendents will work with school principals on transition plans for the second quarter.

“The department will continue to work closely with state, county and health officials to assess if and when students can safely return to in-person blended learning models,” the department said in a news release. “As decisions are made, schools will communicate with families.”