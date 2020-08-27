Hawaii visitor arrivals down 98% for July

Visitor arrivals to Hawaii in July plummeted to nearly 98% compared to the same time a year ago, according to preliminary statistics released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority today.

According to the agency’s Tourism Research Division, a total of 22,562 visitors flew to Hawaii compared to 995,210 visitors during the same period last year.

Of the 22,562 visitors, 20,406 people were from the mainland U.S., 54 from Japan and 94 from Canada.

There were also, 2,008 visitors from other international markets, many of which were from Guam. A small number of visitors from the Philippines, Oceania, other parts of Asia as well Europe, Latin America, Puerto Rico and the Pacific Islands also flew to the islands.

Overall, visitor arrivals to Hawaii in the first seven months of the year plummeted about 65 percent.