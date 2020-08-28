Man, 38, in critical condition after Chinatown stabbing

Honolulu police have opened an assault investigation in connection with a stabbing of a 38-year-old homeless man at Chinatown Thursday.

Police said the victim and a 36-year-old homeless woman were involved in an argument in the area of River and Pauahi streets at about 6:50 p.m.

The man and woman are acquaintances.

Police said the argument escalated and the woman stabbed the victim in the upper torso.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

There are no arrests at this time.