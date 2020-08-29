FEMA provides grant for unemployment boost

Hawaii officials today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a $193.93 million grant to Hawaii for the Lost Wages Assistance Program that will provide workers unemployed due to COVID-19 with an additional $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefit.

“While this new funding will provide some immediate help, it’s not enough for Hawaii families who are struggling to make ends meet,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), in a news release. Schatz is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We’ll continue working to secure more federal funding to help Hawaii get through this tough time.”

The Lost Wages Assistance Program is funded by FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, which received $45 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Additional information on the program and how to apply will be announced shortly, said a news release from Gov. David Ige.

“We pursued the additional funds because we know the added $300 per week will help many in our community who are struggling. I have directed the department to implement the program as quickly as possible while maintaining the program’s integrity,” Ige said.