comscore FEMA provides grant for unemployment boost | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

FEMA provides grant for unemployment boost

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:59 pm

Hawaii officials today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a $193.93 million grant to Hawaii for the Lost Wages Assistance Program that will provide workers unemployed due to COVID-19 with an additional $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefit.

“While this new funding will provide some immediate help, it’s not enough for Hawaii families who are struggling to make ends meet,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), in a news release. Schatz is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We’ll continue working to secure more federal funding to help Hawaii get through this tough time.”

The Lost Wages Assistance Program is funded by FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, which received $45 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Additional information on the program and how to apply will be announced shortly, said a news release from Gov. David Ige.

“We pursued the additional funds because we know the added $300 per week will help many in our community who are struggling. I have directed the department to implement the program as quickly as possible while maintaining the program’s integrity,” Ige said.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Elon Musk’s latest startup wants to implant computer chips inside the human brain
Looking Back

Scroll Up